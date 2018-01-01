Rain prohibited Jackson County workers from pre-treating ice on roads

Though most roads in The Sand Mountain are no longer icy, drivers are still wondering why county workers did not pre-treat the roads.

Jonathon Campbell with Jackson County Public Works said crews weren't able to put salt and chemicals on the roads 48 hours in advance because the rain would have washed it away.

Campbell said there were ice and slush on roads in higher elevation which caused multiple wrecks. He said first responders could not respond immediately because the roads were too dangerous to drive on.

Truck driver Amanda Sikes said traffic was back up longer than expected this morning. She drove less than 25 miles per hour on Highway 35 and 40 in Jackson County because of the dangerous conditions.

"Even driving a semi, we do have more weight and are stable. It just takes one wrong touch and you're gone. We're carrying 80,000 pounds. It's a killing machine. I not only worry about myself, but a car and pick up truck," said truck driver Amanda Sikes.

Campbell also said a few cars slid off the road, but no serious injuries were reported. Roads are back to normal, but Campbell urges drivers to still be careful because of the rain.