Rain becomes the norm in the coming days

A stalled out front just to our northwest is keeping showers and a few storms in the forecast for the next several days.

Posted: Sep. 22, 2018 4:52 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Sunday will be no different. In fact, a few showers linger through the overnight hours and become a bit more numerous through the day Sunday. Temperatures run slightly above average again to close out the weekend before dropping during the work week.

Looking ahead to the next week, highs hold steady in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Once the front, weak as it may be, finally passes by Thursday, lows drop to the low to mid 60s by the weekend.

In between, as the front approaches, rain becomes widespread Wednesday. Showers and storm coverage dwindles and by Saturday we are back to a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid 80s.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
