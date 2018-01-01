Rain and A Big Cool Down Comes Our Way This Week

Hope you enjoyed this weekend's beautiful weather because big changes are on the way for the Tennessee Valley starting tonight!

The cloud cover that's beginning to move into the Valley this afternoon will continue to linger into tonight. It's due in part to our next storm system that will increase our moisture content overnight to allow showers to arrive to the Valley for the morning commute on Monday. It won't be a heavy rainfall, the majority of the rain will be light to moderate in nature, but it will be enough to make the roadways slick. Take it easy heading into work and don't forget your umbrella!

Showers will be more isolated in nature Monday afternoon and evening before the cold front of this system moves in Monday night. Expect widespread scattered showers and a few rumbles to greet us as we're heading to work Tuesday morning. The good news is that the rain will be done by mid-morning Tuesday. That will allow drier air to help break up the clouds and allow an overall nice day for the Valley. Temperatures will be in the 60's with a breezy West wind. Enjoy the warm air while you can as a strong but dry cold front will race through the Valley Tuesday night, plummeting our temperatures down into the 40's for highs on Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows below freezing! If you have any sensitive plants, please be sure to cover them as we get to the middle of the workweek!