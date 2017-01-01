Rain Tracking Toward The Tennessee Valley

The Storm Prediction Center has included the entire Tennessee Valley in a risk for severe thunderstorms for Saturday morning. While the risk is very small - less than a one on a scale of one to five - it is present. The main threat is damaging winds of 50-60 mph that will accompany the leading line of heavy rain and thunder. Once that heavy rain and wind slackens, lighter rain will persist for several hours.

Rain mainly stayed north of the Tennessee Valley through our Friday aside from some occasional light showers. There's more rain setting up to our west that will move through North Alabama late tonight and tomorrow morning. Through this evening, we aren't likely to get anything more than some occasional light showers that are brief. Rain will increase from west to east starting between 3-4 AM across the Shoals, then picking up around Huntsville, Madison, and Decatur around 6-7 AM, then across Sand Mountain by 8-9 AM. Rain can be heavy to start, then light rain will linger. Rain will end from west to east from 10 AM through noon. The last of the rain will exit Sand Mountain by 1-2 PM. Rainfall amounts will average a half-inch to an inch.

If you are heading out this evening, have the rain gear handy. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-60s this evening and overnight. Tomorrow starts with low-to-mid 60s through 8 AM, then temperatures will drop steadily through the 50s after 8 AM and into the 40s by late afternoon and evening. If you head out early in the morning and it's warm, take the jacket with you. You likely will need it within a few hours.

Morning rain means wet and slippery roads for any last-minute Christmas shopping or for breakfast with family from out of town. Be careful and slow your drive to be safe. Remember to increase the distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you and use your low beam headlines.

Sunday will start cloudy and grow more sunny in the afternoon. Highs will only be in the 40s after starting with 30s. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny and cold. The high will be in the mid-40s after a morning low in the 20s.