Rain Tonight Will Be Gone By Tuesday Morning Drive

More rain will move across the Tennessee Valley tonight, but it will be gone so that the sun can come out on our Tuesday.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2018 4:10 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2018 5:45 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Areas of light rain will continue passing over the Tennessee Valley most of tonight. The rain is primarily focused on Sand Mountain for the early evening, but another wave of widespread light rain will move in from the west later.

Any rain will be spotty through 8 PM. That next wave of rain will move over the Shoals starting between 8 PM and 9 PM. The rain will spread east along I-565 toward Huntsville betwen 10 PM and midnight. The rain will continue sliding eastward through Sand Mountain. The last of the rain will exit Sand Mountain between 5 AM and 6 AM. The morning drive will be dry for most of us, though some slippery spots on the roads are possible. Any leftover rain over Sand Mountain will end during the early part of the Tuesday morning drive. Clouds will clear and the sun will come out tomorrow. Keep your sunglasses on hand. You may need them later in the day.

Rainfall amounts will mainly be less than a half-inch with locally higher amounts in spots.

This evening will be cloudy with a stray batch of light rain. Temperatures will slowly cool through the 50s. Our low by morning will be 46 degrees. Tomorrow starts with 40s. Roads can still be wet, but falling rain will be gone by 6 AM for all but a lingering shower or Sand Mountain. Morning clouds will clear, and the day will become sunny. Highs will be near 64.

The rest of this week will be chilly by dry. The next chance for rain will arrive on Saturday.

