Rain Tonight, Damaging Storms Sat. Night

Lower Risk Doesn't Mean Lower Impact

The severe weather risk has been reduced but not removed from the Tennessee Valley for Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Here's what you should remember: reduced risk does not mean reduced impact. It just means there's a better chance that some of us may miss the strongest part of the storm.

Scroll for more content...

The risk is specific to severe thunderstorms, which are defined as thunderstorms that produce a tornado, winds over 58 mph, and/or hail at least an inch in diameter. While that risk may be lower, thunderstorms do not have to meet this definition of severe to be dangerous or damaging.

Saturday Night & Sunday Morning Timing

The severe thunderstorm risk mainly comes from a line of thunderstorms what will move through the Valley late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. That line of potentially-damaging thunderstorms can come with winds over 60 mph. The line of storms will move into the Shoals from midnight through 2 AM. The line of storms will track eastward, crossing I-65 near Decatur and Athens and then targeting areas around Huntsville, Madison, and Fayetteville from 2 AM through 4 AM. The storms will move into the Sand Mountain Region around Scottsboro, Fort Payne, and Guntersville from 4 AM through 6 AM Sunday morning. By 7-8 AM Sunday, the rain will clear the Georgia line and exit the Tennessee Valley.

Potential Impacts From Storms

The tornado risk is low, but an isolated tornado is possible. The risk is much higher for those damaging winds over 60 mph. An even higher risk exists for heavy rainfall, which could be in excess of an inch to as much as two inches in localized cases.

For information on how to prepare for potentially dangerous weather, click here.

Tonight: Rainy But Not Stormy

Rain will increase tonight from 10 PM through 4 AM. Rain can be heavy at times, but this is not the damaging thunderstorm concern. This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Temperatures will drop from 70s to 60s this evening. The rain increases later tonight. The low by morning will be near 63 degrees. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers. This is also not the severe thunderstorm concern. Highs Saturday will be near 75 degrees.