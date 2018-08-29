Rain Returns To The Valley This Afternoon

Even through we will see more cloud cover this afternoon we will still be hot and muggy. Highs will still make it into the 90s and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Our relief will come in the form of a few showers and storms across the Valley.
We do have a better chance for rain as we go throughout Thursday. Our chances for rain go up to 60%.
The latest data is showing not as much rain for the weekend across the Valley. This doesn't mean we won't get some rain and storms but chances have gone down 10% both days.
LABOR DAY: We are still tracking some showers and storms during the late afternoon. Overall it will still be warm and muggy.
