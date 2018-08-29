Rain Returns To The Valley Starting Wednesday

Rain will begin increasing across the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday. A few showers developed Tuesday afternoon and will linger into the early evening. Those showers will be few, but rain on Wednesday will grow more widespread. Rain and thunder will be most widespread on Thursday. It will begin easing on Friday and Saturday, though rain will still be around.

Wednesday Becomes Rainy

Wednesday morning will be dry for the morning drive. Most of the area will even be dry for a quick drive for lunch. Rain will begin picking up between noon and 2 PM. It will be most common along and east of I-65 through about 6 PM. That can mean a slippery evening drive around Huntsville, Athens, Decatur, Fayetteville, and Sand Mountain. Rain will fill in across the Shoals after 6 PM. Rain will hold on until between midnight and 2 AM Thursday before we get a break.

More Rain On Thursday

Thursday morning will be dry, but areas rain will start increasing across the Valley between 10 AM and noon. Rain will grow widespread and fall on the evening drive, then it will fade away for the night before returning again on Friday.

Specific Threats

Our latest data does not indicate a risk for severe thunderstorms. We do, however, see a risk for heavy rainfall - on the order of an inch or two an hour. That can lead to localized flash flooding in poor drainage areas. It can also reduce the visibility and make the roads slippery, making for slower-than-normal drive times. Be patient and be safe if you have to drive in the rain. Remember to turn on your low beams and increase your following distance to other vehicles in front of you.