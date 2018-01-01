Rain Likely Saturday And Sunday

A rainy weekend is on tap across the Tennessee Valley. Clouds are already building on our Friday evening, but so far we don't have any rain. We will stay dry this evening and through most of tonight.

Rain Starts Saturday Morning

Rain will increase from west to east from 5 AM through 9 AM Saturday morning. We will be fair game for rain all day, but there will be occasional breaks. Those breaks can even last for several hours. Spotty showers will be around Saturday night, but it's possible you stay dry if you will be out. Be sure to have umbrellas on hand just in case.

Heavy Rain Likely Early Sunday

Heavy rain will increase between midnight and 4 AM Sunday morning. The heavy rain will fall through about 7-8 AM before it eases, but light rain can persist through 10 AM to Noon Sunday. Widespread light rain will increase again starting around 1 PM to 3 PM. It will fall through much of the evening. Rainfall amounts will range between a half-inch and two inches through the weekend.

Cold Air Timing Could Mean Brief Snow

Cold air will follow the rain as it exits. The colder air will mean more sub-freezing mornings next week. If the cold air arrives quickly enough Sunday night, rain could change to snow in spots. Areas north of the Tennessee River will be most favored for snow. Temperatures at the ground will be warm enough that accumulation of any snow is unlikely.

Reminder To Spring Forward!

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday! Don't forget to reset your clouds ahead one hour. That means 2 AM will become 3 AM.