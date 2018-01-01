Rain Likely In the Valley This Weekend

Rain will make for a soggy weekend across the Tennessee Valley. New data today shows us some changes in the timing of this approaching rain maker. Damaging thunderstorms are not likely, but the rain will put a damper on any outdoor activities over this weekend. The most user-friendly time period for the outdoors is Sunday afternoon.

Timing The Start

The biggest change comes with the timing of the start of our rain. Previously, the start looked to happen in the afternoon. Saturday morning can become increasingly showery, especially west of I-65 across the Shoals from 4 AM through noon. Some of those showers can spread eastward toward Huntsville, Fayetteville, and Sand Mountain after 8 AM. The showers, however will be dodgy, and not everyone will see rain through noon.



More persistent rain will begin increasing from west to east, starting from noon to 3 PM across the Shoals and Fayetteville. This includes Florence, Athens, Russellville, Muscle Shoals, and Tuscumbia. Rain will increase from 3 PM to 6 PM along I-565 from Decatur to Huntsville and Madison, then continue into Sand Mountain from 6 PM through 10 PM. Light-to-moderate rain will fall overnight and through Sunday morning.

Timing The End

Rain will begin clearing from west to east Sunday morning, first between 4 AM and 7 AM from Fayetteville and Athens to Florence and Muscle Shoals, then from 8 AM through 11 AM from Huntsville and Decatur to Moulton and Russellville to Sand Mountain around Scottsboro, Fort Payne, and Guntersville.

How Much Rain?

Another change in the forecast is how much rain will fall. Previous data suggested most of us would keep rainfall amounts less than a quarter-inch. Newer data shows rainfall amounts will likely be between a half-inch and an inch. We need that moisture, so that would be good news; however, this will be dependent on how widespread the heavier areas of rain are. Most of the rain will be light. Areas that miss those heavier periods may only end up with closer to a quarter-inch of rain.

Friday Evening

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will drop from 50s to 40s. Clouds will increase from the southwest tonight. The clouds will bump the temperatures back up from the 40s to 50s before sunrise on Saturday. Showers tomorrow morning will precede increasing rain tomorrow afternoon. The high tomorrow will be near 60 degrees.

Looking Ahead

Rain will continue through Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be cloudy and cooler. The sun and some chill will return on Monday. Highs will be in the 40s on both Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s through Wednesday. Clouds and warmth will increase on Thursday ahead of our next weather maker. That next weather maker is due on Friday, and will bring some rain. That rain may change to snow before ending late Friday. That is a forecast that will likely change as new data is available over time. Right now snow accumulation next Friday does not appear likely.