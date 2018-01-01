Rain Is Gone, Now We Grow Colder

Now that the rain is gone, cold becomes the story for tonight and tomorrow morning. A cold wind is carrying the colder air into the Tennessee Valley. The wind will also mean a wind chill up to ten degrees colder than the temperatures.

Scroll for more content...

Temperatures will slowly drop through the 30s this evening. By 10 PM, we cool below freezing. We will keep cooling through tomorrow morning. Temperatures will reach lows in the mid-to-upper 20s. The wind chills will drop through the lower 30s and into the 20s by 8 PM this evening. Wind chills will be in the high teens and low 20s on your way out the door in the morning. The kids will need the jackets and coats at the bus stop.

In addition to the jackets and coats, don't forget to be especially careful if you use space heaters to stay warm. They need at least three feet of space on all sides. Outdoor pets need to come inside, or they need a way to keep warm in that cold wind outside.

Tomorrow starts cold, but we will warm up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 50s across the Tennessee Valley.

Our next weather maker will bring rain to the Tennessee Valley this weekend. Rain can begin falling Friday night, but the bulk of it will fall on Saturday. Another second disturbance can make things stormy on Sunday with lightning and thunder added to the rain.