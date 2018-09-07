Rain Increasing Through The Weekend

Showers and a few thunderstorms developed Friday afternoon. A few of these may linger through as long as 7-8 PM, but the majority of these heavy showers will be gone before the football games start and most of us will stay dry with muggy conditions. Temperatures will cool through the 80s and into the 70s by the end of the games.

We can have a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, too. That doesn't mean everyone gets rain, but rain will be around. The leftover circulation that was Tropical Storm Gordon hasn't moved much since Thursday. It is over northern Arkansas. It will get picked up by a storm system coming from the north and pushed northeastward. This sets us up for an increasingly rainy weather pattern.

We're on the edge of the rain on Saturday. That's why the activity will be mainly spotty. The storms that do develop can be heavy. Then heavy rain and thunderstorms will grow more widespread on Sunday. A slow-to-change weather pattern will mean on-and-off rain through Wednesday.