Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rain Increasing Through The Weekend

Friday night football games will be mainly dry, but showers and thunderstorms will increase through the weekend.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 4:27 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 5:52 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Showers and a few thunderstorms developed Friday afternoon. A few of these may linger through as long as 7-8 PM, but the majority of these heavy showers will be gone before the football games start and most of us will stay dry with muggy conditions. Temperatures will cool through the 80s and into the 70s by the end of the games.

We can have a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, too. That doesn't mean everyone gets rain, but rain will be around. The leftover circulation that was Tropical Storm Gordon hasn't moved much since Thursday. It is over northern Arkansas. It will get picked up by a storm system coming from the north and pushed northeastward. This sets us up for an increasingly rainy weather pattern.

We're on the edge of the rain on Saturday. That's why the activity will be mainly spotty. The storms that do develop can be heavy. Then heavy rain and thunderstorms will grow more widespread on Sunday. A slow-to-change weather pattern will mean on-and-off rain through Wednesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events