Rain Increases Tonight & Wednesday Morning

Rain will gradually increase this evening. It can be heavy. The rain may occasionally break through the evening, but those breaks will become fewer after midnight. After midnight, widespread almost-constant rain will fall. It can fall heavily at times.

Scroll for more content...

Rainfall amounts will average an inch-and-a-half to two inches. Rain can pick up for many of us for several hours at a time this evening. Breaks from the rain will be mainly between 7 PM and midnight. Then the heavier, more widespread and constant rain will start increasing from west to east. It starts across the Shoals, Fayetteville, and Athens from 11 PM to 1 AM. The bigger rain moves into Huntsville, Madison, and Decatur between 1 AM and 3 AM. Rain will pick up across Sand Mountain from 3 AM to 5 AM.

Rain will end from west to east, starting across the Shoals from 7 AM to 9 AM. The end arrives around Huntsville, Fayetteville, and Decatur around 8 AM to 10 AM and continues to clear across Sand Mountain from 10 AM to noon.

Driving home this evening can be rainy and slippery. Be sure to slow down so you can reach your destination safely. Expect a rainy morning drive, but the heaviest rain will be winding down in time for the morning drive. The lighter rain can still lower the visibility and make those roads extra slippery. It's going to be another slow-go.

Rain will increase starting Friday night. Saturday will be rainy. Sunday starts with more widespread rain, but the day will transition to favor more scattered showers and thunderstorms. This is a forecast that needs to be monitored closely for Sunday. Early indications are we may have a damaging wind threat from some any stronger storms. We will track this closely for you and let you know how this forecast evolves as we get new data over time.