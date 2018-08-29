Rain Grows More Widespread Thursday

Areas of rain will slow the evening drive for some of us. That rain can fall heavily, reducing visibility and make roads slippery. The evening drive will have some dry areas, too, but be aware that conditions are favorable for you to encounter heavy rain at any time. These heavy thunderstorms are moving very slowly, if at all, so prolonged heavy rain can lead to localized flash flooding in poor drainage areas.

Although rain will diminish through 10 PM Wednesday, spotty areas of rain can develop through the night and persist through the Thursday morning drive. Overall, we will get a break that lasts through about midday Thursday before rain increases again. Keep the rain gear within reach. You may not need it on the way out the door Thursday, but you will probably need it later in the day. Rain can fall heavily at times, but conditions are not favorable for severe thunderstorms. The evening drive may be especially slow in spots. Be safe on the roads. Don't forget to use your low beams in times of reduced visibility. Also use slower speeds to avoid hydroplaning.

Spotty to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms remain possible Friday through Sunday, though the showers will gradually diminish in coverage. Only a few showers showers or thunderstorms will remain for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.