Rain Finally Arrives This Afternoon

With the cold front stalled just to our west, the rain has been parked over our western counties for the past several hours. Eventually, the rain is going to sweep through from west to east this afternoon. Expect heavier rain and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening as a result.

Rainfall totals are already exceeding two inches through the Shoals. Once the front starts moving, the Huntsville metro and Sand Mountain will receive measurable rain as well, but not equal to the amounts seen farther west. In addition to the rain, a strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out.

The eastern half of the WAAY 31 viewing area is under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather this afternoon. The greatest threat with any storms that develop is gusty wind 50 to 60 mph. While a tornado is not impossible, the threat is very low today. In general, the greatest risk for severe weather is farther to the south in central and south Alabama.

Rain ends tonight and we'll be otherwise cloudy. Friday starts with leftover clouds. Expect increasing sunshine through the day.