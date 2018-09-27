Rain fading toward a drier Friday

A Flash Flood Watch continues for Jackson, Marshall, and DeKalb counties until 7 PM.

Areas of light to moderate rain will continue tracking through Northeast Alabama through the evening. The rain diminishes through midnight. After that point, leftover stray showers are possible, but rain will wind down quickly.

Clouds will linger through much of Friday. It will look like it wants to rain more than it will actually rain. A couple of light showers are possible, but Friday will be mostly dry as the main area of rain continues shifting to our south and east. Weather looks perfect for high school football on Friday night.

The mainly dry weather continues into Saturday, and we will see more sun. Mornings will become cooler. Some of us may even want a sweater as our cooler spots may cool into the upper 50s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings. Showers are possible on Sunday and Monday.