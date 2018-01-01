Rain Ends Tonight, Cooler Air Moves In

Rain will gradually diminish this evening. The Flood Watch for Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties has been cancelled. The already-small threat for severe thunderstorms ended before it started.

Scroll for more content...

Rain Ending Tonight

Our Thursday has been a rain-filled day. The rain will fall and come to an end well before midnight. The rain may fall heavily occasionally. Widespread rain will begin breaking up and growing less widespread by 6PM-7PM. The last of the rain will wind down between 8 PM and 10 PM. The widespread rain will end at that point, adding up to a quarter-inch of rain on top of what has already fallen.

Brief, light showers will remain possible tonight and tomorrow as the low clouds hold their ground. Those light showers may leave a few rain drops on your windshield on your drive to work Friday morning. The last of those showers will end by 1-2PM Friday. The clouds will break up and clear from 2 PM Friday through 10 PM Friday.

Cold Air After The Rain

Chilly air will move into the Tennessee Valley behind the rain. Upper 40s and lower 50s on Friday morning will bring back the need for light jackets on your way out the door. The afternoon will warm toward 60 degrees. If the clouds start breaking earlier, we will be able to warm into the lower 60s. If the clouds are more stubborn and hold on longer through the afternoon, we will likely not warm out of the 50s.

Easter Weekend

Saturday will be dry with sunshine. The morning will be chilly, but the afternoon will warm toward 70 degrees! Easter Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. Showers will be most favored over southern Middle Tennessee during the day and shift to North Alabama at night.

Our Next Weather Maker

The next big storm system will impact the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. That system will bring widespread rain and a risk for some strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk looks to be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado and large hail are possible, too. This forecast can change as we get new data over time. Stay with the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracker Team for continued updates through the weekend.