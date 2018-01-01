Rain Ends, Mild & Mostly Sunny Monday

Our Monday started out wet with moderate steady rain through the overnight hours, lingering into the first part of the morning commute. Showers will wrap up and the clouds will be on their way out for the remainder of the day. Rainfall totals ranged from a few hundredths of an inch up to a quarter of an inch, but that's not all the rain we'll see this week...

In the meantime tonight, clear skies will mean chilly temperatures and we'll drop to the lower 40s. Tuesday will feature sunshine and a pleasant afternoon as high return to the lower 70s. After a brief break, the rain rolls back in late Tuesday night.

Once the rain arrives after midnight Tuesday night, it stays with us, off and on, all they way through Thursday. Rainfall totals will likely top 2 inches in most locations with some isolated amounts up to 3 to 4 inches. Expect the chance for storms again as well, but they should remain below severe limits. With the additional rain, we will monitor river levels and the flooding risk in the coming days.