Rain Ending, Fog Developing Tonight

Clouds will hold on, and areas of fog will develop this evening. Rain is winding down. Roads can still be slippery, and the fog will limit visibility. Be careful and slow the drive to be safe. Always use your low beams when visibility is low. It isn't so you can see. It is so you can be seen.

Although the biggest area of rain will exit by 5 PM, spotty sprinkles can linger through about midnight. Clouds and fog will be the bigger issues overnight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures will not be fast to change this evening. They will hover right around 40 degrees this evening and drop to the upper 30s for tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-50s.

After tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday will warm into the 60s. Heavy rain will fall on Friday before another round of chill moves into the Tennessee Valley on Saturday and Sunday.