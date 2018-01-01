Rain Ending, Colder Tonight

A large swath of rain swept through the Tennessee Valley this morning, leaving gloomy conditions and cooler temperatures in its wake. Most locations picked up over an inch of rain earlier. For the remainder of our Wednesday, it will be chilly but overall, quite a bit drier than this morning.

Scroll for more content...

Expect most locations to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s in time for the evening commute. As clouds break later tonight, the mercury will drop further and we'll eventually hit the upper 20s Thursday morning. With a little more sunshine tomorrow, highs should make it into the lower 50s.

Another shift takes place Friday. It will be milder but the rain showers creep back in by late evening. Just in time for the weekend, another round of rain enters north Alabama, making for a damp Saturday area-wide.