Rain doesn't look promising this week

The biggest chance for rain is Tuesday, and even then it's a small chance for a few heavy showers.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 4:02 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 4:13 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Showers this evening will be few, but those of us who get rain can get a brief burst of heavy rain. More of us will stay dry than get any rain. The few showers we have around will fade to and end by 6-7 PM. The rest of the night will be mostly cloudy but mainly dry.

Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s as you're heading out the door. The clouds will thin and break up. That lets the sun come out and brighten the day. A few showers are still possible after noon. Like Monday, however, more of us will stay dry than get rain. The few of us who get rain can get brief heavy rain.

Overall, the next five days are likely to be mostly dry. Through the week, the Shoals is the area most favored to get more than a quarter-inch of rain. Even there, it's a quick quarter-inch to half-inch in a localized spot while more of the area stays dry. The biggest chance for any rain is Tuesday. Otherwise the week will stay dry. The week will also stay unseasonably warm. Temperatures will generally be running 5-10 degrees above 30-year averages. High temperautres will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. Lows will be within a degree or two of 70.

