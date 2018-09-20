Rain Begins Increasing Friday

The next 24 hours will usher in some changes in the weather across the Tennessee Valley. The heat will begin to ease, and showers will begin developing.

Friday will start dry, but clouds will increase and spotty to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop beginning between noon and 2 PM. Periodic showers will be around through about 7-8 PM before the showers break for the night. That means the first quarter of some of those high school games may be showery. Showers will grow fewer and the odds that you will see rain will diminish as we approach half time. That doesn't mean a stray shower isn't possible throughout the evening, however.

This weekend will grow increasingly rainy with occasional thunder. As long as you're only dealing with rain, you don't have too many problems outdoors. If you hear thunder or see lightning, you're in danger of being struck by lightning and should move indoors immediately. Keep that in mind if you're making the drive down to Tuscaloosa for the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texs A&M Aggies game on Saturday. A few passing showers are possible. Kickoff at 1:30 will happen at a warm 91 degrees. The Auburn Tigers are home against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The game will be mainly dry. Kickoff at 6:30 will come with a temperature near 83 degrees.

If you're thinking of a weekend getaway, the Smoky Mountains are a cool but rainy option. You'll have a drier weekend getaway if you head south toward the Alabama Coast, but even there a few shower or thunderstorms are possible.