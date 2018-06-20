Rain Becoming Likely Starting Thursday

Rain will increase across the Tennessee Valley early Thursday morning. The rain will break occasionally, but it will fall through Friday night. Rain can fall heavily at times. If any stronger storms form, they can bring strong, damaging winds and large hail. An isolated damaging storm is possible, mainly on Friday, but it's a very small and isolated risk.

Scroll for more content...

A few showers are possible through 7-8 PM Wednesday evening. Those showers will be few and mainly confined to areas west of I-65. The night will be mostly dry, then areas of heavy rain will arrive just in time for the Thursday morning drive - between 5 AM and 7 AM. Some dry periods will happen Wednesday, but waves of rain will move through every few hours. After a dry period from around 10 AM through noon, rain will once again increase after the noon hour with scattered to widespread showers. Another wave of heavy rain will arrive just after 8 PM and track across the Valley through midnight.

Thursday rainfall amounts will average from a half-inch to just over an inch. Locally higher amounts of up to an inch and a half are possible.

Another round of widespread rain and thunderstorms is likely Friday. Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible through this weekend and on Monday. A drying trend looks to begin on Tuesday.