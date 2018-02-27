Rain arrives tonight, flooding concerns return

Enjoy the sunshine and mild temperatures today. Rain rolls into tonight and lingers all the way through Thursday.

While you may be sick of the gloomy, damp weather, remember that we are still in a rainfall deficit for both the calendar and water years, so the rain is needed.

Now, on to the timing...expect to hear raindrops in the Shoals by midnight. The rain creeps eastward and arrives in the Huntsville metro between 1 and 3 AM. Sand Mountain will get the rain between 3 and 5 AM.

Once the rain begins, the breaks in the action will be few and far between. Overall, the heaviest rain will likely fall Wednesday night through early Thursday, but during the day, Wednesday will be quite wet as well. Overall, rainfall totals will vary between 2 and 4 inches with the highest totals through the Shoals and north into Tennessee, including Lincoln County.

As area waterways remain swollen from the rain last weekend, the threat of flooding is somewhat exacerbated. The Tennessee River at Florence is already close to flood stage - it will likely not be the only location to experience water rises. Low-lying areas and streams and rivers will see the threat for flooding.

A FLOOD WATCH will be in effect starting at 6 AM Wednesday lasting through 6 PM Thursday. A Flood Watch means to be aware of the risk of rising water in the coming days. We will be closely monitoring river levels in the coming days.

Behind the cold front that (eventually) sweeps through, it will be drier but cooler. Highs Friday only reach the upper 50s.