Rain Arrives Thursday In The Tennessee Valley

We have been tracking a rain maker for our Thursday all week long, and the rain is still approaching just as fast as Thursday.

Your drive to work and the venture to the bus stop for the kids tomorrow morning will be dry, through a stray brief shower cannot be completely ruled out. Those showers will increase from 8 AM through noon. Rain will increase from north to south, approaching areas along Highway 72 from Florence and Tuscumbia to Athens to Huntsville to Scottsboro between noon and 3 PM. Rain will spread south of Highway 72 from 3 PM to 6 PM toward Decatur, Moulton, Russellville, Guntersville, and Fort Payne. The evening drive will be rainy and slippery.

Rain will fade area-wide from 8 PM to 10 PM. The last remaining sprinkles will exit the Tennessee Valley before midnight.

Rainfall amounts will be limited. This quick dose of light rain will bring one-tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of rain. It's minimal help, if any, for the developing drought.

Friday will be dry. Saturday will be dry during the day. Rain will return Saturday night and can stick around throughout much of Sunday. That Saturday night and Sunday rain can be the heaviest rain we see in the next seven days, and it likely will pack the biggest impact. That timing will likely adjust between now and then. Another quick disturbance can bring another quick round of rain Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

This evening will be dry and clear with increasing clouds tonight. Temperatures will be slow to change, but they will ease back from 50s to 40s early. The low by morning will be near 43. The morning drive tomorrow will be mostly dry with temperatures in the 40s. Rain will become likely after noon. Tomorrow's high will be 56 degrees.