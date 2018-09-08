Clear
Rain And Storms Increasing Sunday Afternoon

A stalled out boundary will linger Sunday and give us ample chances for rain and storms.

Posted: Sep. 8, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

Over the next few days we will see a lingering boundary that will give us ample amounts of opportunities for rain and storms. Espeically early in the week. 

Daily highs because of the clouds and rain will only make it into the mid and upper 80s. Once we get passed Wednesday our chances for rain become less but they don't go away. Most days we will see a small chance for isolated rain and storms during the afternoon but dimish after sunset. 

