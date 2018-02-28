Federal agents raid new office of former AL doctor, suspected pill mill

A doctor, who was under suspicion for running a possible “pill mill” in Alabama, had his new office in Tennessee raided by federal agents Tuesday.

Less than two years after shutting down his medical practices in Alabama, Dr. Mark Murphy's new office in Lewisburg, TN was the subject of a federal probe.

WAAY 31 first covered Dr. Murphy back in December 2016, when he abruptly shutdown his practices in Decatur and Madison amid a formal medical complaints from the state.

The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners filed a formal complaint against Dr. Murphy in August of that year. The Complaint accuses Murphy of giving controlled substances for non-medical reasons and performing unnecessary diagnostic tests.

That complaint was later dismissed in early 2017, because Murphy did not renew his medical license to practice in Alabama, so no disciplinary action could be taken by the state.

A year later, the pain medicine specialist is once again under suspicion. A representative for the U.S. Attorney’s office confirmed a federal search warrant was executed Tuesday on the doctor’s new office in Lewisburg, TN. They could not tell is why or what agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Internal Revenue Service removed from the office.

According to ProPublica an independent, nonprofit, investigative online site when doctor Murphy was practicing in Alabama he topped the list of physicians for prescribing Oxycodone to his patients.

Attempts to reach Dr. Murphy Tuesday were unsuccessful.