REI to open first Alabama store at MidCity development

Upscale outdoor retailer REI will open their first store in Alabama at the new MidCity development in Huntsville. RCP, the developer of the MidCity, made the formal announcement on Tuesday. The store is one of just 150 REI locations in America. The store offers classes for people interested in outdoor activity. Once complete, the REI store will fill 20,000 square feet at the mixed-use development which sits on the site of the former Madison Square Mall off University Drive.

REI is the latest business to announce plans for a location at MidCity. Other chains include Dave and Busters, Wahlburgers, and High Point Climbing. TopGolf opened a location at MidCity last December.