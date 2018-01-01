Quiet Today, Storms on the Way

A strong cold front will bring a line of strong to severe storms to the Tennessee Valley. You can expect to hear thunder Tuesday night through very early Wednesday morning. At this point, north Alabama is under a MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK of severe weather.

The greatest storm threat will be strong, damaging wind. The leading edge of the line of storms will be capable of producing wind gusts near 50 to 60 mph. The line of storms moving through should begin to weaken as it tracks across north Alabama. The fact that they'll move in after sunset should help limit the energy from daytime heating somewhat.

Behind the cold front, temperatures take a 20 degree dive down to the upper 50s for highs Wednesday afternoon.