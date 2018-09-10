Clear

Public health officals investigating salmonella outbreak

A Cullman County farm has ceased distribution of eggs after being associated with an outbreak.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 5:30 PM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 5:34 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Public Health, along with the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries, is conducting an investigation into cases of food-borne illnesses in individuals who attended a catered event on July 30.

According to health officials, the illnesses were likely contracted from a dish containing under-cooked eggs, and Salmonellosis has been confirmed in two of the affected individuals.

Symptoms typically last for several days, and the ADPH warns that young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe illness. 

Public health officials believe the eggs associated with the outbreak originated from Gravel Ridge Farms in Cullman County. The farm has voluntarily recalled and ceased distribution of their eggs as of September 8.

For additional information, visit the Food and Drug Administration's recall website or call 1-800-545-1098.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events