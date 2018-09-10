Public health officals investigating salmonella outbreak

The Alabama Department of Public Health, along with the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries, is conducting an investigation into cases of food-borne illnesses in individuals who attended a catered event on July 30.

According to health officials, the illnesses were likely contracted from a dish containing under-cooked eggs, and Salmonellosis has been confirmed in two of the affected individuals.

Symptoms typically last for several days, and the ADPH warns that young children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe illness.

Public health officials believe the eggs associated with the outbreak originated from Gravel Ridge Farms in Cullman County. The farm has voluntarily recalled and ceased distribution of their eggs as of September 8.

For additional information, visit the Food and Drug Administration's recall website or call 1-800-545-1098.