Pryor Regional Airport looking to expand

Pryor Regional Airport is working with the Calhoun Community College location in Decatur to buy more land. The two are located next to each other on Highway 31 in Morgan County.

According to Pryor Airport Authority Chairman Clint Shelton, the airport and college are negotiating how much money the airport would have to pay the college for five acres of land. The airport plans to use the land to build more private airplane hangars.

"We've got demand for probably about fifteen more people that want private hangars, so we're looking at every piece of property we have to build more private hangars," Shelton said.

The airport currently has 50 private and 2 commercial airplane hangars.