Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pryor Regional Airport looking to expand

The airport wants to buy land from the Calhoun Community College location in Decatur.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 9:44 AM
Updated: Sep. 20, 2018 10:05 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

Pryor Regional Airport is working with the Calhoun Community College location in Decatur to buy more land. The two are located next to each other on Highway 31 in Morgan County.

According to Pryor Airport Authority Chairman Clint Shelton, the airport and college are negotiating how much money the airport would have to pay the college for five acres of land. The airport plans to use the land to build more private airplane hangars.

"We've got demand for probably about fifteen more people that want private hangars, so we're looking at every piece of property we have to build more private hangars," Shelton said.

The airport currently has 50 private and 2 commercial airplane hangars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events