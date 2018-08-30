Protesters ask Arab Board of Education to change fight song back

The Arab High School fight song will not be changed back to Dixie, even after roughly sixty people showed up at the board of education meeting Thurday night to protest the change.

A vast majority of people at the meeting showed they want dixie reinstated as the fight song by standing, but Superintendent John Mullins is standing by his decision.

"I assumed this was going to happen and so what I did was I did this as diplomacy. You know, trying to be diplomatic," said Stacy Lee George of Arab.

The superintendent is not surprised by the number of people who don't like his decision.

"I don't think the change could have ever been made here without controversy," said Mullins.

He's standing behind his reason for changing the fight song from Dixie, which was removed because of the connotations associated with it.

"It is a song that unfortunately, and historically, been tied to people and events that are divisive," said Mullins.

He said the number of people here trying to get the board of education, and the Superintendent, to change their minds about the song does not sway his decision at all.

"Our plans are to move forward. Our plans are to let our students at arab high school select from a variety of songs, possibly even us compose a song," said Mullins.

George organized the protesters and he said this is just plan A. Plan B is to petition the Arab City Council, who appoints the board of education members, to appoint members who will change the song back. If they don't, "if they choose to support this board then; they are elected and we will just defeat everybody that stands against us on this issue," said George.

George plans do to that by registering people to vote and mobilizing them.

"I will not back down. I will not go away,' said George.

With protesters having a distinct plan of how they are going to move forward with this issue it is clear it is far from over and WAAY 31 plans on being here throughout the process to see how everything plays out.