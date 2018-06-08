Property tax increase in Grant benefiting local fire department

Residents in Grant will be seeing an extra 5 dollars a month added to their property tax. That money goes to the local volunteer fire department.

The fire chief told WAAY31 that money from the raised property tax will go towards things like new equipment and protection for their volunteers.

"I support my fire department and I don't think 5 dollars a month is too much to pay for good fire protection," said Martha Tingle.

Town Council member, Mack Rice said, "they needed the money bad, people don't realize it they have things to make up money and no one will come or no will give or you spend all your time trying to do something and no one will show up to help." He was on the council 2 years ago when the bill first came up for vote and didn't pass.

The tax will start in the next tax period, but the fire chief told us they won't see that money until next year.