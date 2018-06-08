Clear

Property tax increase in Grant benefiting local fire department

If you live in Grant, Alabama you're about to see an extra 5 dollars on your property tax. That money will go to the local fire department for equipment and protection.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 6:08 PM
Updated: Jun. 8, 2018 6:12 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Residents in Grant will be seeing an extra 5 dollars a month added to their property tax. That money goes to the local volunteer fire department. 

Scroll for more content...

The fire chief told WAAY31 that money from the raised property tax will go towards things like new equipment and protection for their volunteers.

"I support my fire department and I don't think 5 dollars a month is too much to pay for good fire protection," said Martha Tingle.

Town Council member, Mack Rice said, "they needed the money bad, people don't realize it they have things to make up money and no one will come or no will give or you spend all your time trying to do something and no one will show up to help." He was on the council 2 years ago when the bill first came up for vote and didn't pass. 

The tax will start in the next tax period, but the fire chief told us they won't see that money until next year. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
You Found Frank!

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events