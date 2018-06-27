Primary and runoff election results

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on primaries and runoffs in seven states:

The co-owner of giant wine retailer Total Wine & More has won Maryland's Democratic primary for the state's only open congressional seat. David Trone finished first in Tuesday's crowded race in the state's 6th district.

----

Tony Campbell has won Maryland's Republican nomination in the state's crowded primary for a U.S. Senate seat. Campbell faces popular, well-funded U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin in the November general election. Earlier Tuesday night, Cardin won the Democratic nomination for his bid to earn a third term, beating convicted leaker Chelsea Manning and six others.

----

President Donald Trump is reveling in the primary loss of longtime Democratic congressman Joseph Crowley of New York, saying he should have been "nicer, and more respectful, to his President!" Trump issued a series of tweets as election results came in from seven states Tuesday. One of the biggest upsets was Crowley's loss to 28-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who worked for Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign. She has never held elected office.

----

Marilyn Mosby has won the Democratic nomination for a second term as Baltimore's chief prosecutor and is expected to run unopposed in November's general election. She beat challengers Ivan Bates and Thiru Vignarajah in Tuesday's hard-fought primary in the overwhelmingly Democratic city. Mosby made international headlines in 2015 when she declared that six police officers would be held accountable for the broken neck of a black man whose death in custody triggered riots and protests. She failed to get a conviction in the Freddie Gray case.

----

Former Tulsa County District Attorney Tim Harris has advanced to a runoff election for the Republican nomination in Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District. The longtime prosecutor advances in a five-candidate field for the GOP nomination for the open Tulsa-area district. A runoff election is set for Aug. 28, and the winner will meet the Democratic nominee in the Nov. 6 general election.

----

Defense consultant Amie Hoeber has won the Maryland Republican primary for U.S. House in her second consecutive nomination for the seat. Hoeber beat three other Republicans in Tuesday's race. In 2016, she lost the general election to incumbent Rep. John Delaney, who isn't running for re-election this year. He's seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

----

Former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett has advanced to the August runoff to decide who gets the Republican nomination in the state's governor's race. The 59-year-old Cornett is among top vote getters in Tuesday's GOP primary election in the crowded 10-man field seeking to replace Republican Gov. Mary Fallin, who is term limited. The primary runoff is Aug. 28. The general election is in November. Cornett is a former television reporter who was first elected mayor of Oklahoma City in 2004 and served four consecutive terms during a revitalization of the state's capital city.

----

Former NAACP President Ben Jealous has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Maryland, setting up a battle between the liberal candidate and a popular Republican incumbent. Jealous beat Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker. Both candidates are black, and Jealous now has a shot at becoming the state's first black governor and the country's third elected black governor.

----

A state senator in South Carolina has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy's open seat. William Timmons was nominated after Tuesday's runoff. He had finished second to former state Sen. Lee Bright in the June 12 primary. Timmons was the choice of establishment Republicans, picking up a number of endorsements and quiet support. He is similar to Gowdy, who spent eight years in the House and led a highly partisan panel investigating the 2012 terrorist attack in Benghazi, Libya.

----

Gov. Henry McMaster says he will use his relationship with President Donald Trump to bring prosperity to South Carolina. McMaster told supporters gathered to celebrate his victory in Tuesday's Republican gubernatorial runoff that he was glad to have a friend in the president and knew that the state would benefit from their relationship. Trump endorsed McMaster in his pursuit of a first full term in office and campaigned for him just hours before polls opened for Tuesday's voting.

----

Mitt Romney has won the Republican primary for a Utah Senate seat, setting him on the path to restart his political career with a Senate seat left open by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch. Romney secured the nomination Tuesday against state lawmaker Mike Kennedy after fending off attacks on his onetime criticism of President Donald Trump. Romney was the heavy favorite to win the race in Utah, where he moved after his failed 2012 presidential run and is a beloved adopted son. Romney blasted Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, though the two men have largely buried the hatchet, and Romney has accepted the president's endorsement.

----

In a shocking upset, U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley has been defeated by a 28-year-old Bernie Sanders supporter in the Democratic congressional primary in New York. Crowley had been considered a candidate to become the next House speaker if Democrats win the majority. He was defeated Tuesday by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has never held elected office. Crowley has been in Congress since 1999. He represents New York's 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.

----

U.S. Rep. Jared Polis has won the Democratic primary in the race to replace Colorado Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper. Polis secured the nomination Tuesday against former state Treasurer Cary Kennedy, former state Sen. Mike Johnston and Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne. Colorado hasn't elected a Republican governor since Bill Owens, who served from 1999 to 2007.

----

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson has defeated ex-state Sen. Connie Johnson to win the Democratic nomination in the race to be the state's next governor. Edmondson will face the eventual Republican nominee in November. Edmondson's victory Tuesday was something he was unable to do in 2010. He was upset in that Democratic primary by then-Lt. Gov. Jari Askins.

----

U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan has survived a fierce challenge in New York's Republican primary from Michael Grimm, a former congressman who resigned to go to prison for tax fraud. Donovan represents New York's 11th Congressional District, which covers Staten Island and part of Brooklyn. Grimm served more than seven months in prison after pleading guilty in 2014 to cheating the government out of taxes at his Manhattan restaurant.

----

Mississippi Democrats have nominated state Rep. David Baria to challenge incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, lining up behind a party stalwart as they reject a bid by a newcomer. Baria is a Bay St. Louis attorney. He beat venture capitalist Howard Sherman of Meridian in Tuesday's runoff.

----

State Treasurer Walker Stapleton has won the Republican primary for Colorado governor. Stapleton secured the nomination Tuesday against businessmen Victor Mitchell, Doug Robinson and Greg Lopez. Stapleton led a field that collectively vowed to defend any attempt to tamper with Colorado's constitutional Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, which leaves it to voters to approve tax hikes. He also aligned himself with President Donald Trump on immigration, health care and the federal tax plan.

----

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin has won the Democratic nomination for his bid to earn a third term, beating Chelsea Manning and six others. The popular and well-funded incumbent easily took victory in Tuesday's crowded primary. Cardin's best-known rival was Manning, the convicted leaker of U.S. government secrets. She ran an unorthodox, grassroots campaign that failed to resonate with many voters.

