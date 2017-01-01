wx_icon Huntsville 32°

wx_icon Florence 32°

wx_icon Fayetteville 30°

wx_icon Decatur 31°

wx_icon Scottsboro 30°

Clear

President Trump trekking to Tennessee to talk to farmers

The President will be in Nashville on January 8th

Posted: Dec. 25, 2017 2:28 PM
Updated: Dec. 25, 2017 2:28 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - In a few days, President Donald Trump will be close to North Alabama.

Scroll for more content...

The President is returning to Tennessee to speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention. The Tennessean reports that Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks to the group meeting in Nashville on Jan. 8.

Georgia beef and poultry farmer Zippy Duvall is the president of the American Farm Bureau Federation. He says the president's decision to speak to the organization shows Trump's dedication to farm and ranch families.

Says Duvall: "Farmers and ranchers and our rural communities are the bedrock of our nation. President Trump knows that."

Trump's visit to Nashville will be his second since taking office. He also came to the city in March to mark the 250th anniversary of the birth of President Andrew Jackson and to hold a downtown rally.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events