President Trump to join Alabama radio broadcast during championship game

File: President Donald Trump in Huntsville

President Donald Trump is in Atlanta to watch Alabama's Crimson Tide and Georgia's Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 6:42 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 6:42 PM
Posted By: Zeke Miller - The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - President Donald Trump is in Atlanta to watch Alabama's Crimson Tide and Georgia's Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The game is set for Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new $1.5 billion home field of the Atlanta Falcons.

Trump is expected to view much of the game from a skybox overlooking the field, and will appear on the Alabama radio broadcast during the game, The Tuscaloosa News reports.

ESPN, which is televising the game, said Sunday that it appeared unlikely Trump would be interviewed on the network.

Earlier Monday, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley did not answer when asked whether Trump was rooting for either team, saying only the president wanted "a good game."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 1/8/2018 6:13:31 PM (GMT -6:00)

