President Trump says Kim Jong Un has 'one-time shot'

President Donald Trump said Saturday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has a “one-time shot” at reaching a deal with the United States.

Scroll for more content...

Trump spoke as he was about to leave a G-7 summit in Canada, a meeting at which he was at odds with U.S. allies on issues such as trade.



The president said at a press briefing in Quebec that his relationships with the other highly industrialized nations in the G-7 are all very strong despite disagreements over recent U.S. tariffs.

The president is now heading to Singapore for a summit with Kim Jong Un, which Trump said he thinks “is going to work out very well.”

“I really feel confident. I feel that Kim Jong Un wants to do something great for his people and he has that opportunity and he won’t have that opportunity again,” Trump said at a press briefing before leaving the G-7 meeting in Quebec.

“I think within the first minute I’ll know” if North Korea is serious about a deal, said the president, who then touted his dealmaking abilities. “Just my touch, my feel. That’s what I do.”

The president’s remarks come two days after he said he “doesn’t need to prepare very much” for the meeting which the U.S. hopes will lead toward an agreement for North Korea to end its nuclear program. Trump said what matters more is the “attitude” he and Kim have going into the meeting.

When Trump was asked by a reporter Saturday if he is concerned that he is giving Kim a “win” on the world stage just by having the meeting, the president said he’s not concerned because “we haven’t done anything” yet.

“Everyone said, you know, the haters, they say, ‘Oh, you’re giving him a meeting.’ Give me a break, OK? There’s nothing,” he said.

The president also said no issue concerning both countries is off limits come Tuesday.

“We’ll raise every issue.” he said.

The highly anticipated meeting is scheduled to be held at the luxury Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island.