President Trump mentions future Limestone County Toyota-Mazda plant during State of the Union

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

President Donald Trump referenced a major Tennessee Valley economic development announcement during his State of the Union address.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 9:03 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2018 9:03 PM
Posted By: Travis Leder

President Donald Trump is touting a future Tennessee Valley auto manufacturing facility in his State of the Union address.

Trump was discussing the country's automotive sector in the address, mentioning the $1.6 billion Limestone County Toyota-Mazda plant which is expected to employ 4,000 workers. Workers at the plant are expected to start building cars in 2021. The plant is located in Huntsville-annexed portions of the county near the Greenbriar community north of Interstate 565.

The President also mentioned Chrysler's plans to move some operations from Mexico to the United States when discussing American auto manufacturing.

Toyota has been an occasional subject of the President's economic policy. As President-elect, he was critical of the company's plan to build Corollas in Mexico.

He later praised Toyota and Mazda for deciding to build a United State plant as President, months before the two companies said exactly where they would locate.

Trump also tweeted twice in support of the companies' decision to build the plant in Alabama.

