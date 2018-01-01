President Trump mentions future Limestone County Toyota-Mazda plant during State of the Union

President Donald Trump is touting a future Tennessee Valley auto manufacturing facility in his State of the Union address.

Trump was discussing the country's automotive sector in the address, mentioning the $1.6 billion Limestone County Toyota-Mazda plant which is expected to employ 4,000 workers. Workers at the plant are expected to start building cars in 2021. The plant is located in Huntsville-annexed portions of the county near the Greenbriar community north of Interstate 565.

The President also mentioned Chrysler's plans to move some operations from Mexico to the United States when discussing American auto manufacturing.

Toyota has been an occasional subject of the President's economic policy. As President-elect, he was critical of the company's plan to build Corollas in Mexico.

Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

He later praised Toyota and Mazda for deciding to build a United State plant as President, months before the two companies said exactly where they would locate.

Toyota & Mazda to build a new $1.6B plant here in the U.S.A. and create 4K new American jobs. A great investment in American manufacturing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2017

Trump also tweeted twice in support of the companies' decision to build the plant in Alabama.

Cutting taxes and simplifying regulations makes America the place to invest! Great news as Toyota and Mazda announce they are bringing 4,000 JOBS and investing $1.6 BILLION in Alabama, helping to further grow our economy! pic.twitter.com/Kcg8IVH6iA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018