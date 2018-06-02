President Trump endorses Mo Brooks for re-election

President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Representative Mo Brooks in his re-election bid for Alabama's 5th Congressional Seat. The district covers north Alabama, including the cities of Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, Athens, Florence and Scottsboro.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Brooks said the president called him from Air Force One to tell him the news. "Listen to the message President Trump wants me to share with you that explains why he endorses Mo Brooks for re-election to Congress: 'Mo Brooks is a fighter! He fought by my side to secure our border, rebuild our military, cut your taxes, repeal Obamacare and build the wall! He supports my Make America Great Again agenda. We need more people like Mo Brooks in Congress. Vote for Mo Brooks for Congress,'" Brooks said.

Brooks, who made news recently for suing the federal government challenging the practice of counting undocumented residents in U.S. Census counts used for congressional reapportionment, is embroiled in a contentious primary battle with Iraq war veteran Clayton Hinchman. Hinchman's ads have attacked Brooks as anti-Trump, something Brooks said is false.

"President Trump, thankfully, knows how much I have supported him in Washington, D.C., on the Make America Great Again agenda. And he does not want to lose a rock-solid conservative that he can count on in the face of tremendous pressure from the establishment wing of the Republican Party to do the wrong thing," he said.