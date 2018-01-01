Preparation for potential storms Monday

Rough storms could blow through the valley Monday there are things you need to be aware of to keep yourself safe whether you're at home or at work.

WAAY 31 meterologist Liz Cosgrove said having weather communication devices and knowing where your safe space is can be the difference between life and death.

If severe weather does move into the Tennessee Valley Monday, it'll likely happen during the afternoon and evening hours. Times during which many people will still be at work, so its important to know where your safe space at work and at home, too.

"Blankets and pillows to barricade yourself with if you're at home those are good to keep yourself away from any winds that may be blowing through, she said.

But if you happen to find yourself on the road during the time severe weather hits she says don't go near any down power lines or trees.

While there is a chance the storm patterns could change, Cosgrove said it never hurts to be prepared.

"It's just things to remember to keep yourself safe and your family safe."