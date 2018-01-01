Preliminary hearings in capital murder cases delayed

Two men charged with capital murder did not appear in court on Tuesday as originally planned.

Dewayne Lee Sloan, 39, and Antonio Shalamar Jacobs, 36, were both charged with capital murder by Athens Police, earlier this month and late last month respectively.

Investigators said they were responsible for the shooting death of Darius Allen, 34, on January 30.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

However, according to two motions to continue filed by District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones around 11:45 a.m., the officers who worked the case were planning to attend the funeral of retired Athens Police officer, James Hand, at 2:00 p.m.

A death notice published in the Athens News Courier noted that the 68-year-old passed away at Vanderbilt Hospital on Sunday, February 18.

Jones also noted in his motions that the judge had already allowed a continuance in this case brought by the defense.

Preliminary hearings were originally scheduled for February 6, but both Julian Hendrix, who represents Jacobs, and Lucas J. Beaty, who represents Sloan, both filed a motion to continue arguing that they were recently assigned to their respective clients and had not received sufficient time to prepare for the hearings.

Judge Matthew Huggins granted the request and scheduled the hearings for February 20.

As of the publishing of this story, documents have not been filed reflecting when a new preliminary hearing will take place.