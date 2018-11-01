Pregnant woman killed, daughter injured in Alabama crash

MOODY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama police department is investigating a head-on collision that killed a woman who was pregnant and injured her 4-year-old daughter.

WBRC-TV reports the crash happened Thursday in the city of Moody on Whites Chapel Parkway near Chapel Circle.

Details of how the accident happened have not been released.

Police tell reporters the child is in critical, but stable condition at Children's of Alabama.

A man in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

