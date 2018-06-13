Clear

UPDATE: Power restored in north Huntsville

Crews were working to restore power Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 1:55 PM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 2:56 PM
Posted By: Patrick Ary

Huntsville Utilities crews are working to restore power to part of north Huntsville.

Scroll for more content...

The outage was reported around 1:30 p.m. and encompassed the area between Highway 53 and Memorial Parkway, and Winchester and Mastin Lake roads.

Huntsville Utilities restored power about an hour later. The cause of the outage was an equipment failure, the utility said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events