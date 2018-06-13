UPDATE: Power restored in north Huntsville

Huntsville Utilities crews are working to restore power to part of north Huntsville.
The outage was reported around 1:30 p.m. and encompassed the area between Highway 53 and Memorial Parkway, and Winchester and Mastin Lake roads.
Huntsville Utilities restored power about an hour later. The cause of the outage was an equipment failure, the utility said.
