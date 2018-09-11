Possible upcoming changes in the Madison baseball team contract

WAAY31 sat down with the lawyer who spoke at Madison's City Council meeting to find out what his concerns are with the Ballcorps contract and how they could affect the team.

He also told us what he thinks the city should be doing next to get Madison a better deal.

"They need to go back and bargain and get the best deal they can," Greg Revera.

Greg Revera's law firm is based in Huntsville but he lives in Madison. He said he has three main concerns with the Madison city baseball team contract

His first concern is intellectual property issues. He says the team is walking a fine line when it comes to its new name. The official name may be the rocket city trash pandas but Revera says online fans have made comparisons to a Marvel character "Rocket Raccoon." The second concern is an internet poll was used to pick the name and not an official city vote. Revera also said there's some unclear details about the utility prices and other aspects of the contract.

"I think the city has tremendous bargaining power. It's up to the city now to figure out what's the best deal that they can do for the city," Revera,

Ballcorps told us over the phone they won't be using the name "Rocket Raccoon" like the marvel character, so, according to them, there shouldn't be intellectual property issues. They said they used an internet poll because they want the baseball team to be a community wide team, and Ballcorps lawyers are currently in talks with Madison lawyers to revisit some of the contract.

They couldn't tell us what specific parts of the contract are being discussed.They also said only a small percentage of people who live in Madison voted for the identifier to be Madison. No date is yet set on when the contract might change.