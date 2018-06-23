Clear

Police working to find killer of Florence man

Police say whoever is responsible needs to answer for their crimes

Posted: Jun. 23, 2018 3:44 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Right now, homicide detectives are working to figure out who killed a Florence man.

Friday evening, police officers found Christopher Devan Cobb dead inside his apartment on Helton Drive. Officers went to Four Seasons apartments after worried family members couldn't get in touch with the 23-year-old.

There's a nationwide alert for Cobb's vehicle. Detectives say someone took it from the apartment complex. It's a black 2008 Suzuki Forenza with Alabama license plate 41FV985.

Today, investigators have been collecting evidence at the apartment. The Florence Police Department is withholding how Cobb was killed.

Police say Cobb's family deserves closure and whoever is responsible needs to answer for their crimes.
If you have any information, contact Florence Police (256) 768-2738.

