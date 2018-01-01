Police won't file charges in child's accidental shooting death

Moulton police said they do not plan to file any charges against the family of a boy who accidentally shot and killed himself Wednesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said they are still working to gather information about the death of Zachary Jace Duke, 4, but they don't currently plan to file any charges.

Duke died at Lawrence Medical Center Wednesday after shooting himself with a gun at a home on County Road 181 in Moulton.

Officials said the gun was colorful, and he may have mistaken it for a toy.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Moulton Church of God. Duke's funeral will take place Friday at 2 p.m., also at the church.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with burial expenses.