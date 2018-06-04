Police: woman killed husband because he beat cat

Police in Dallas said a woman confessed she shot and killed her husband because he beat their pet cat, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Mary Hinson is charged with murder for the death of her husband, Dexter. She said she shot him during an argument on Saturday morning.

Neighbors told reporters the couple moved to the neighborhood with their teenage sons a few months ago.

Hinson is in the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.