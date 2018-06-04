Police in Dallas said a woman confessed she shot and killed her husband because he beat their pet cat, the Dallas Morning News reported.
Scroll for more content...
Mary Hinson is charged with murder for the death of her husband, Dexter. She said she shot him during an argument on Saturday morning.
Neighbors told reporters the couple moved to the neighborhood with their teenage sons a few months ago.
Hinson is in the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Related Content
- Police: woman killed husband because he beat cat
- Husband of online exhibitionist indicted in killing
- Police identify woman killed in Decatur
- Calera police arrest Kat West's husband for her death
- Decatur woman killed by car
- Husband, Wife arrested on sex abuse charges
- Mobile police officer shot & killed
- Leighton woman killed in weekend wreck
- Moulton woman killed in wreck near Decatur
- Albertville woman killed in weekend wreck