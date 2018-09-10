Clear

Police use Narcan to save man after he escaped from jail

Florence police used Narcan to save the man's life. He's now facing new charges.

A jail escapee from Franklin County found himself being saved by Florence police on Saturday.

Robert Brown was found unresponsive at an apartment complex in Florence. Police were the first on the scene and gave him Narcan because of an apparent overdose, now Brown is facing new charges.

Florence Police said they recently got the Narcan and they've had to use it twice to save people from overdoses.

Brown escaped from the Franklin County Jail through a fence on September 1st and stole a city of Russellville water truck then ditched the truck in Wayne County TN, according to Franklin County officials.

Florence police tell us on Saturday Brown was found unconscious at the Four Seasons apartment complex off of Helton Drive.

"Because his eyes were dilated and all the health issues he was having they administered Narcan to him," said Florence Police Sgt. Greg Cobb.

While officers were trying to identify Brown they found a bag with burglary tools in it. Brown was rushed to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital and stayed there for about 12 hours. After he was released from the hospital he was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools.

Police said they did not find any stolen items on Brown but said he's lucky they got there in time. Brown is currently in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

