Huntsville Police officer involved in early morning accident

Huntsville Police responded to two accidents along Pulaski Pike right off University Drive.

The accidents happened around 3:30 Tuesday morning, and officers told WAAY 31 wet roads might be to blame.

A Huntsville police officer tried to make a traffic stop, but he lost control of his car and hit a power pole.

The SUV he was trying to pull over before the crash didn't make it very far either. That driver also lost control of his vehicle and it flew off the road, according to police. His vehicle landed in a parking lot below.

HPD told us when they arrived the driver was not with the SUV, however, they found him nearby. Police are investigating the accident, and questioning the driver.

No one was injured in either accident.