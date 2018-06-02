Police setting up traffic checkpoints this weekend

Huntsville police said they will set up traffic safety checkpoints over the weekend to find drunk drivers and get them off the streets.

Police said the department's DUI Task Force will be stopping drivers at checkpoints across the city to help detect and deter impaired drivers.

Drivers who are stopped at the checkpoints will be asked to provide a driver's license, proof insurance and vehicle registration to officers.

Police released a list of some checkpoints they may run over the weekend, but said they could set up at any of the 57 designated traffic accident "hotspots" across the city. The hotspots were determined with data from the North Alabama Safety Office, according to police.

For more information on where some of the hotspots are located, check out the interactive map below, or click here.